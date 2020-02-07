Zendesk’s (ZEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

ZEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.46. 91,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,869. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $229.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $3,721,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,206,082.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $55,326.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,680 shares of company stock worth $6,596,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,687,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,915,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,440,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,295,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.