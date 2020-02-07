Zetacoin (ZET) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $183,005.00 and $9,752.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,718.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.04 or 0.04524440 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00719945 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018738 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000446 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,064,875 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, YoBit and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

