Zeusshield Market Capitalization Achieves $410,863.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $410,863.00 and $17,027.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.52 or 0.03014737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00215036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

