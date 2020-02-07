Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Raymond James

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 428,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

