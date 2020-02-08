$0.04 EPS Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.03). Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of TRHC opened at $61.99 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $168,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,315.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 5,322 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $222,512.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 777,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,497,073.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,536 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 939.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 170,345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 169,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 103,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 98,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

