$0.11 EPS Expected for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. Under Armour reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Under Armour.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

In related news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Under Armour by 118.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 386,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,478,000 after acquiring an additional 242,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,037,000 after acquiring an additional 142,581 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 2,150,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

