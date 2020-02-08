-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VKTX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after purchasing an additional 280,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,699,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after acquiring an additional 590,194 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 323,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 849.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 224,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $483.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

