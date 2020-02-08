$0.13 EPS Expected for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blackline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Blackline posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackline will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Blackline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,143.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,811 shares of company stock worth $7,860,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackline by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after buying an additional 380,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Blackline by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,845,000 after buying an additional 170,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackline by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 40,538 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Blackline by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management raised its position in Blackline by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 595,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,483,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BL stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 0.73. Blackline has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

