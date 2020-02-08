-$0.22 EPS Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.21). AC Immune posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACIU. TheStreet raised shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AC Immune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 516.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

