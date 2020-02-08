$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.72.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Acushnet by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Acushnet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

