-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aileron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.74 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 44,253 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

