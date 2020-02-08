$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. National Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NATI stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 459,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,624. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,289 shares of company stock worth $455,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 281,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

