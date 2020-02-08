$0.32 EPS Expected for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.42. Safehold has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.88%.

In other news, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,237,400.00. Insiders acquired 185,850 shares of company stock worth $8,598,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Safehold by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

