$0.33 EPS Expected for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 312.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evergy.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13.

In other Evergy news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $323,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Evergy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evergy (EVRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.