$0.36 EPS Expected for Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Homayoun Aminmadani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $149,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.