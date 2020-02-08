$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Investar posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

ISTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price objective on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 6,000 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Investar by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Investar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 181,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Investar by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Investar by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $23.26. 17,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,688. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.