$0.48 EPS Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOWN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TowneBank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TowneBank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,017,000 after acquiring an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in TowneBank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.09. TowneBank has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $29.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.