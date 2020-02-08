-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to announce ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.50). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million.

RCUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 879.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 88,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.