$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.57. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. 123,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $543.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

