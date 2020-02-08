$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ NBTB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.81. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,555,000 after acquiring an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

