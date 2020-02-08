$0.71 EPS Expected for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LTC Properties.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.34. 96,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,028. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 136.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 112,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 45.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

