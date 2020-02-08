$0.89 EPS Expected for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. 1st Source posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 1st Source.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million.

SRCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 1st Source by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

