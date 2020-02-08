0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 82.1% against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $1.68 million and $1,805.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.