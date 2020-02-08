0x Reaches Market Cap of $173.51 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $173.51 million and $30.20 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.03420438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00220092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,958,624 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Independent Reserve, Upbit, Koinex, ABCC, Bitbns, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, Mercatox, Liqui, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ethfinex, Zebpay, OKEx, DDEX, GOPAX, FCoin, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Huobi, Binance, Tokenomy, Gate.io, AirSwap, IDEX, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, Iquant, Poloniex, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Coinone, Livecoin, BitBay, WazirX, Bittrex, BitMart, Radar Relay and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

