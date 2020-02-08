0xBitcoin Trading 15.3% Lower This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,727,250 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

