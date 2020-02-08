$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. Verso posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.70 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verso by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRS stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verso has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $618.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

