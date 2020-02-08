$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Flowserve posted sales of $986.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Flowserve by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 774,978 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,374,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,569,000 after purchasing an additional 336,416 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flowserve by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 173,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,498,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,339,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.