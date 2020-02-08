$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to report $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Skechers USA posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 40,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 2,957.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 1,495.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 301,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 1,113.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 215,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.99. Skechers USA has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

