$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Post posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

Post stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. Post has a 12 month low of $94.19 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Post by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

