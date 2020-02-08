$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) This Quarter

Analysts expect NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NiSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. NiSource reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NiSource will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NiSource.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

Shares of NI stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. NiSource has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $237,211,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NiSource by 1,749.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 1,533.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,821 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in NiSource by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NiSource by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,284 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NiSource (NI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.