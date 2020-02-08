$105.37 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report sales of $105.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.40 million and the lowest is $100.71 million. El Pollo LoCo posted sales of $106.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year sales of $440.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.59 million to $443.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $451.97 million, with estimates ranging from $441.70 million to $461.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo LoCo.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 112.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $493.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. El Pollo LoCo has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

