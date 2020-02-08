$11.28 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $11.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.19 billion. American Express posted sales of $10.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $47.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.87 billion to $47.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.51 billion to $51.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.30. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

