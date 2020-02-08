$11.90 EPS Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post $11.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.17 and the lowest is $11.65. AutoZone posted earnings of $11.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $66.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $65.73 to $66.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $72.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $70.72 to $74.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

AZO traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,058.91. The stock had a trading volume of 218,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,182. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,136.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a one year low of $868.75 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,048.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

