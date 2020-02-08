$116.27 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post $116.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.80 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $119.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $612.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.30 million to $626.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $783.57 million, with estimates ranging from $767.40 million to $797.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

PPBI stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $472,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014 over the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,314,000 after purchasing an additional 843,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

