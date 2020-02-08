120,590 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 22,188,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,833,510. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.