$13.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) to announce sales of $13.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.87 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted sales of $13.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full-year sales of $54.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.48 billion to $55.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $58.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.77 billion to $62.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Insiders bought a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

