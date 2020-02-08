133,484 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,190,000. Align Technology comprises 6.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Align Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 58,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,211. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $8.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.06. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.42.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

