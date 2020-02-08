$135.20 Million in Sales Expected for Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) to report $135.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.30 million. Onto Innovation posted sales of $67.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full year sales of $584.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.80 million to $590.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $659.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Onto Innovation.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $866,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 667,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,275.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $3,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628,387 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,763.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,168 shares of company stock worth $4,073,439 over the last quarter.

ONTO opened at $38.45 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.