135,264 Shares in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.15% of LendingClub as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $1,943,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,738,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in LendingClub by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in LendingClub by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In related news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $27,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,835.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,125 shares of company stock worth $225,403. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. 261,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,645. LendingClub Corp has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

