135,507 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,400. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

