$139.34 Million in Sales Expected for Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will announce $139.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.62 million. Secureworks posted sales of $130.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year sales of $550.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.83 million to $550.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $583.34 million, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Secureworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Secureworks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.24. Secureworks has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

