$141.98 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post $141.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.40 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $137.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $439.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.93 million to $442.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $453.46 million, with estimates ranging from $442.63 million to $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

NCMI stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 287.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

