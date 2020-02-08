$15.69 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report $15.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.92 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $11.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $64.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.20 million to $72.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.05 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $64.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTMX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 109,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,813,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 191,329 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 741,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 53,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

