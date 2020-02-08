$152.40 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post $152.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.60 million. Trustmark posted sales of $149.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $623.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $617.20 million to $629.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $640.00 million, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $654.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,502,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,967 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 730,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,426,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

