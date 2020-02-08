15,290 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,266,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 308,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $240.90 and a one year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

