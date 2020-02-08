$154.23 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post sales of $154.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.75 million to $154.70 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $623.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.90 million to $623.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $642.63 million, with estimates ranging from $637.76 million to $647.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

