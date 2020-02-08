165,391 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 165,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000. Franklin Resources comprises 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

