$169.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report $169.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $201.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $709.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.20 million to $710.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $714.53 million, with estimates ranging from $705.10 million to $726.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWIR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

