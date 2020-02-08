169,361 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.15% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 643,502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 414,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 147,897 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 933,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 124,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of SBH opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 280.25%. The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.