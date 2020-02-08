$17.03 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report sales of $17.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.60 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $26.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $64.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $70.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $111.07 million, with estimates ranging from $55.10 million to $240.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 159.12%. The business had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. BidaskClub cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,516,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO opened at $7.54 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $886.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.79.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

